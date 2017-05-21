Karnataka BJP Leader Yeddyurappa Orders Food From Hotel At Dalit's Home, Faces Untouchability Charge

Karnataka BJP leader, B.S.Yeddyurappa, has been mired in a controversy after ordering food from outside during his visit to a dalit's home.

Yeddyurappa along with some other party leaders had visited Hanumanthaiah's home in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district on May 18 where the latter had prepared breakfast for the guests, however, the leader ordered idlis and vadas from a nearby hotel, reported The Times of India.

Yeddyurappa has now been accused of practicing untouchability. A man named D Venkatesh from Mandya has filed a police complaint against him.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal leader H.D.Kumaraswamy raised the issue and accused the senior BJP leader of discrimination and untouchability for not eating the food cooked at the house.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the leaders visited the place during their ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’ on Thursday. The news spread in the political circles as the owner of a popular food joint admitted to have ‘supplied’ the special ‘thatte idlis’.

Subsequently, the BJP released footage of Hanumanthaiah claiming the BJP state president had ordered idlis as there were too many people who had arrived with Yeddyurappa.

Hanumanthaiah claimed that he has no political affiliations and it was not an act of discrimination.

"The reason for having breakfast at a dalit's home was to send out a message that the BJP and I are for a socially equitable society . But what can I say when people are criticizing me for having breakfast bought from outside?"said Yeddyurappa.