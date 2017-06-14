Judge Sends Man To Jail After Sexual Abuse Victim Sketches Her Ordeal In Court
A Delhi court relied on a young sexual assault victim's crayon sketch describing the trauma she underwent to convict her uncle accused of sexually molesting her, reported The Times of India.
The victim, an eight-year-old at the time of the crime, in a moving testimony, drew sketches of her being disrobed in 'gloomy colours'. The girl was given paper and crayons to keep her occupied during the hearing.
She also drew an abandoned house and a girl holding balloons attached to entwined strings, said the report.
The victim, who hails from West Bengal, was assaulted repeatedly by her uncle while living with her aunt in their Delhi house. He was arrested last year.
Initially, the girl's testimony was argued 'inadmissible' by the accused's lawyer who said that she might have been tutored and that she may not be considered a 'competent witness'. But after the sketches surfaced, additional judge Yadav regarded it 'sensitive' and 'a child's impression of her ordeal', said the report.
The court held that she had faced non-penetrative sexual assault and sentenced Ahmed to five years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.
The girl's medical examination indicated possible sexual assault. She was counselled by members of HAQ Centre for Child Rights and opened up to them, but it still took them time to piece together a description of Ahmed. When he was traced and arrested on June 4, 2016, he claimed innocence.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- At Least 6 Killed As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- Presidential Polls: BJP Panel to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury to Select Candidate
- DMK's Stalin, Several Others Detained After Ruckus Over 'Cash for Vote' MLA Sting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment