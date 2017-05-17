J&K Govt Warns Protesting Students, Will Not Allow To Attend Exams With Shortage In Attendance

Amidst continuing youth protests in the valley over the last one month, the Jammu and Kashmir government has warned the students that it will not allow them to sit for the examination if they don’t meet the required attendance criteria.

The state’s Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari has told a newspaper that he has instructed the authorities not to provide any relaxation in the rules. “Exams are starting in schools and colleges soon. If their attendance is low, they (students) will not be allowed to sit for the exams,” he said.

Exams are due in schools and colleges soon.

“I have been appealing to the students that they have a right to demonstrate, but that right is confined to within the four walls of the campus. The moment you leave the campus and protest on the roads, you are not students and it will be dealt with as a law and order issue,” said the minister.

Violent protests first erupted in the valley on April 15 after security forces raided a college in Pulwam. The government has failed to control the protests recurred after that even though it had responded by closing colleges, universities and some high schools for a week.