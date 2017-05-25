The Website
25 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:12 pm National

iSpirt Co-Founder Apologises For Anonymously Trolling Those Who Questioned Aadhaar Security

Outlook Web Bureau
iSpirt Co-Founder Apologises For Anonymously Trolling Those Who Questioned Aadhaar Security

After he was unmasked, the co-founder of iSpirt (a software product association), Sharad Sharma, has admitted to have trolled anonymously against those who argued  for better privacy and security standards vis-a-vis Aadhaar.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma has apologised for his act after Kiran Jonnalagadda, co-founder of developer community platform HasGeek used internet tools to trace the individuals behind the trolling.

Jonnalagadda had also been trolled for his comments against the current system of Aadhaar.

Apart from Sharma, there were other members of iSpirt, too, who were involved in trolling.

The firm iSpirit leads IndiaStack, a set of technologies that can be used to digitise many everyday processes used by common people.

Sharma took to Twitter to apologise, said: “There was a lapse of judgment on my part. I condoned tweets with uncivil comments. So I would like to unreservedly apologise to everybody who was hurt by them. Anonymity seemed easier than propriety, and tired as I was by personal events and attack on iSpirt's reputation, I slipped. I won't be part of anything like this again nor passively allow such behaviour to happen, even in the worst of times.“ 

Here's the tweet:

In response, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of software giant Infosys backed Sharma and called it a "brave step".

