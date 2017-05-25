iSpirt Co-Founder Apologises For Anonymously Trolling Those Who Questioned Aadhaar Security
After he was unmasked, the co-founder of iSpirt (a software product association), Sharad Sharma, has admitted to have trolled anonymously against those who argued for better privacy and security standards vis-a-vis Aadhaar.
According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma has apologised for his act after Kiran Jonnalagadda, co-founder of developer community platform HasGeek used internet tools to trace the individuals behind the trolling.
Jonnalagadda had also been trolled for his comments against the current system of Aadhaar.
Apart from Sharma, there were other members of iSpirt, too, who were involved in trolling.
The firm iSpirit leads IndiaStack, a set of technologies that can be used to digitise many everyday processes used by common people.
Sharma took to Twitter to apologise, said: “There was a lapse of judgment on my part. I condoned tweets with uncivil comments. So I would like to unreservedly apologise to everybody who was hurt by them. Anonymity seemed easier than propriety, and tired as I was by personal events and attack on iSpirt's reputation, I slipped. I won't be part of anything like this again nor passively allow such behaviour to happen, even in the worst of times.“
Here's the tweet:
On my flight back from the US, I reflected on my recent behaviour on Twitter.... I unreservedly apologize to all who were hurt... more below pic.twitter.com/IinZIg2yi2Advertisement opens in new window— Sharad Sharma (@sharads) May 23, 2017
In response, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of software giant Infosys backed Sharma and called it a "brave step".
Bravo, Sharad! I am sure that the indefatigable @sharads will take iSPIRT to greater heights. https://t.co/Vw9eK8VBPX
BJP has entrenched itself in social media well a long time back and carrying out its nefarious activities with the active and covert support of Modi and his henchmen from the Govt. Most of these people are Brahmins and this need to be noted.Har Har Modi!