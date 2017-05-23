The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 May 2017 Last Updated at 5:37 pm National

Infant's Finger Severed After Getting Caught Against The Door At Daycare Centre

Outlook Web Bureau
Infant's Finger Severed After Getting Caught Against The Door At Daycare Centre
Facebook/Bhawna Rastogi

A nine-month-old girl almost lost her finger after a caregiver at a daycare centre in Gurgaon allegedly closed a door on the infant's finger. 

The incident, which happened on May 19, came to light on Monday after the child's mother, Bhavna Rastogi, narrated the story in a Facebook post. 

Advertisement opens in new window

According to Bhavna, she and her husband, Nikhil Rastogi, dropped off their child at the Intellitots Daycare Centre, where the couple had "signed up for this daycare two months back". 

Soon after the dropping off, they received a call, asking them to come to the Daycare centre in an emergency case, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking to the newspaper, Bhavna said: "We dropped off our daughter, Anaya, around 10 am. A little while later, we received a call that an emergency had happened and we should rush back."

After reaching the daycare centre, the parents found their daughter crying and her ring finger bleeding profusely. Subsequently,  a major surgery was done the same day.

Advertisement opens in new window

"No one imagine what it was to see her screaming and all in blood with her finger piece separated . This is the worst nightmare which no parents should go through and right now we are going through hell!!", Bhavna wrote on Facebook.

She alleged that when they asked for CCTV footage, the authorities said due to some technical glitch the footage couldn't be recorded.

"The CCTV got accidentally unplugged and only for that time when this happened , there is NO footage available !! They are clearly hiding the real incident and now withholding evidence !", she wrote.

Here's the Facebook post:

Bhavna said the surgery will be repeated  twice every week for six weeks .

The director of Intellitots Day Care Centre, Pooja Goyal, said it was an accident. She said the parents were immediately informed about it and proper care is being taken of the child, reported Hindustan Times.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to a statement released by Fortis Memorial Research Institute, an enquiry into the matter is being done. 

"We have started an enquiry into the matter and have served a show-cause notice to the vendor and apt punitive action will be taken," the statement said,

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Accidents Hospitals / Clinics National News Analysis
Next Story : Centre All Set To Launch New Scheme To Get Best Global Minds Work In India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters