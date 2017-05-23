Infant's Finger Severed After Getting Caught Against The Door At Daycare Centre

A nine-month-old girl almost lost her finger after a caregiver at a daycare centre in Gurgaon allegedly closed a door on the infant's finger.

The incident, which happened on May 19, came to light on Monday after the child's mother, Bhavna Rastogi, narrated the story in a Facebook post.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to Bhavna, she and her husband, Nikhil Rastogi, dropped off their child at the Intellitots Daycare Centre, where the couple had "signed up for this daycare two months back".

Soon after the dropping off, they received a call, asking them to come to the Daycare centre in an emergency case, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking to the newspaper, Bhavna said: "We dropped off our daughter, Anaya, around 10 am. A little while later, we received a call that an emergency had happened and we should rush back."

After reaching the daycare centre, the parents found their daughter crying and her ring finger bleeding profusely. Subsequently, a major surgery was done the same day.

Advertisement opens in new window

"No one imagine what it was to see her screaming and all in blood with her finger piece separated . This is the worst nightmare which no parents should go through and right now we are going through hell!!", Bhavna wrote on Facebook.

She alleged that when they asked for CCTV footage, the authorities said due to some technical glitch the footage couldn't be recorded.

"The CCTV got accidentally unplugged and only for that time when this happened , there is NO footage available !! They are clearly hiding the real incident and now withholding evidence !", she wrote.

Here's the Facebook post:

Bhavna said the surgery will be repeated twice every week for six weeks .

The director of Intellitots Day Care Centre, Pooja Goyal, said it was an accident. She said the parents were immediately informed about it and proper care is being taken of the child, reported Hindustan Times.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to a statement released by Fortis Memorial Research Institute, an enquiry into the matter is being done.

"We have started an enquiry into the matter and have served a show-cause notice to the vendor and apt punitive action will be taken," the statement said,