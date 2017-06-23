Indian Team Got To Know Of Kumble's Exit After Landing In The West Indies

After Indian team captain Virat Kohli did not address coach Anil Kumble’s resignation saying that he wouldn’t speak of dressing room affairs, it has emerged that the team got to know of Kumble’s exit only after landing in the West Indies.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the players came to know of the development after they switched on their phones in St. Lucia. They were on their way to Trinidad for the upcoming series, the first ODI of which is on Friday evening.

Advertisement opens in new window

A source within the team told the newspaper that there was shock that Kumble was not going to join them in the West Indies, saying: “We all thought he would join the team before the second ODI on June 25 at Port of Spain.”

The newspaper says the team was distressed to learn of Kumble’s resignation from his Twitter account. “What’s even more shocking was Kumble claiming that Tuesday was the first time he was informed about the problem. How can he claim to have been in the dark about this?” the source told the newspaper.

In his letter that the posted on Twitter on 20th June, Kumble had said that he had been informed of Kohli’s reservations about his coaching style just a day prior.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/eF5qVzdBRj Advertisement opens in new window June 20, 2017

Yesterday, speaking for the first time on the matter, Kohli said that he will never reveal dressing-room details, in an apparent reference to the now retired coach Anil Kumble's statement that their partnership had become "untenable".

Kohli said "he respects" Kumble's decision to quit and that there is highest regard for him as a player.

"Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he has taken a decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It's something that has happened right after the tournament," Kohli said on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies.

While he felt that Kumble is entitled to his opinion, in a roundabout manner, the skipper spoke about how dressing room details are sacred to him, which, at any cost, can't be shared with the public.

"One thing for sure is that I have had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we have tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount," Kohli stated.

Advertisement opens in new window

The skipper said that he and his players respect Kumble's achievements as a player.

"I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved for the nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally," Kohli very consciously made it clear that he won't talk about coach Kumble's role.

He was asked about Kumble's approach while coaching and he stoically maintained his stance.

"Like I said, for me what's most important is to maintain the sanctity of the dressing-room and what happens in the change-room is something that's very sacred and private to all of us.

"... And something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision."

With PTI Inputs