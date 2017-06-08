Indian Scientists Close To A New Drug For Blood Cancer?

A group of Indian scientists has a found a new compound that effectively kills leukemic cancer cells.



Codenamed 5g, the new drug can kill over 70 percent blood cancer cells in petri dish in 48 hours at an extremely low concentration. It did not affect healthy blood cells, which signifies that is toxic to cancer cells. “After treating with 5g cancer cells either entered cell death or revertedback to normal cell cycle”, say scientists who have tested this new compound.



The new compound has been found to be most effective in leukemic cells, while other cancer cell lines like colorectal and cervical showed less effect. It accumulates death-inducing reactive oxygen species in cancer cells leading to breaks in DNA, which ultimately causes cell death.

“We are working with Mysuru University to improve its efficacy. We believe that it has the potential to be developed as an anti-leukemic agent”, says Professor Sathees Raghavan, a member of the research team at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. The research findings have been published in journal Scientific Reports.



Members of the research team : Sathees Raghvan and Supriya Vartak



The drug has been tested in laboratory animals. Daily doses of 5g for two weeks reduced the size of tumor in mice. It was non-toxic and moderately increased the life span of diseased mice. The tumor regression was incomplete, because of which,the scientists suggest that 5g needs combinational compounds to increase its efficiency. “We have identified a novel inhibitor of cell cycle and provide evidence at proof of principle level that 5g can be developed as a potent anticancer molecule for chemotherapy”, they say.



This study was done at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, University of Mysore inMysuru, and Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology in Bangalore. It was supported by IISc-Department of Biotechnology partnership. The research team included Mahesh Hegde, Supriya VVartak, Chandagirikoppal VKavitha, HanumappaAnanda, Doddakunche SPrasanna, VidyaGopalakrishnan, BibhaChoudhary, Kanchugarakoppal, S Rangappa, and Sathees C Raghavan.