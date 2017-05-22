Indian Cabbie Abused And Assaulted In Australia

In a shocking incident, an Indian cab driver suffered injuries and fell prey to a racist attack in Sandy Bay, Tasmania, on Friday. The couple abused and assaulted the cab driver and screamed "You f****** Indian, you deserve it."

The driver is currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital and has reported that the man him from behind, and pushed him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

The driver claimed that he had picked up the couple on Friday night around 10.30 pm and was heading to a McDonald's drive-thru. According to him, the woman allegedly kept opening the door to throw up even though he kept warning her about other cars. After his repeated objections in opening the car door, the couple started hurling profanities and racial slurs at the driver.

The couple allegedly started abusing the driver and started kicking the vehicle to damage it, while screaming, "You f****** Indian" and "bloody Indian".

However, the victim has alleged that the police have not checked CCTV footage from the drive-thru, which could have helped identify the couple.

Currently Pardeep Singh (cab driver) is undergoing treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Adding to the rising number of cases against racial discrimination, this incident has counted itself to be the third attack on an Indian taxi driver in Australia in less than a year.

Earlier a similar case was lodged when another Indian cabbie Li Max Joy was assaulted by four teenagers in the Argyle St McDonald’s in the early hours of March 25 and a third driver was assaulted by four men in June last year.

Wilson said charges have also been laid in relation to the March assault on Joy but no "special investigative unit" has been established.

Singh said he will not drive taxis again "because it's so dangerous".

