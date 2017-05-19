In The New Cover Of TIME Magazine, Russian Domes Overtake White House
The TIME magazine, in its latest cover, has attempted to attack the fast-developing US-Russia relationships. The first glimpse of the cover shows the White House being taken over by the iconic Russian onion dome.
The controversial cover comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump is already under fire for his growing proximity with the Russia. Recently the Washington Post accused him of sharing classified information on terrorism with the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump later went on to admit that the reports were actually true.
“As president, I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled WH meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against Isis and terrorism.”
TIME’s new cover: How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington https://t.co/4ZQG16wS8f pic.twitter.com/tnng9Wy6km— TIME (@TIME) May 18, 2017
Top US lawmakers, including those from the ruling Republican Party, expressed worry over the report that US President Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials and sought an explanation from the government.
Read also: Devil Of The Year': How Twitter Is Reacting To Latest TIME Magazine Cover
The cover also follows a series of bombshell reports and developments in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Last week, former FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump amid reports he sought to expand the investigation and, on Wednesday, the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee its probe.
In the December cover of the magazine, they had revealed their opposition for Trump. Within hours after the TIME magazine on Wednesday named the Donald Trump as Person of the Year 2016, Twitteratis started spotting what could have been an unintentional devil’s horn on Trump’s head on TIME magazine cover. Time also faced criticism for " likening Trump to Hitler". There were stark resemblances between Trump's cover and that of Hitler's cover picture.
