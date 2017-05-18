A <em>Yagna</em> And Discourse By Bastar's Controversial Cop Kalluri In India’s Prime Journalism School Anger Students

A Yagna And Discourse By Bastar's Controversial Cop Kalluri In India’s Prime Journalism School Anger Students
The announcement that one of India’s prime journalism campus, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, will host a programme starting with Hindu yagna and a discourse by Chhattisgarh top cop SRP Kalluri has riled students and journalists.
The event-- organized by Media Scan-- on the IIMC’s Delhi campus discussing ‘Nationalistic Journalism in Current Scenario’ on Saturday will begin withyagya— a Hindu ritual where mantras are recited in front of a sacred fire.
It will feature speakers like Hitesh Shankar, who is the editor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Panchajanya. The Director General of the institute KG Suresh is also expected to speak at the event along with the controversial former Bastar inspector general of police SRP Kalluri who is expected to speak on ‘Dialogues With Repressed Societies’ (Vanchit Samaj Ke Sawal).
The news has invited ire from the current students and the alumnus alike who think that the institute should maintain distance from any kind of religious events.
“Campus spaces are not meant for such religious functions; it’s not Saraswati Shishu Mandir or a Madrasa,” a Hindi journalism student Rohin Verma told Outlook who was suspended by the administration earlier this year for writing an article which allegedly maligned its image.
The event many feel is another attempt to saffronise the institution, led by KG Suresh, a former Senior Fellow with New Delhi-based public policy think tank Vivekananda International Foundation.
“Such events have never taken place on the campus before. The administration is more concerned about chanting mantras rather than getting the students placed in good organizations,” says Ashish Bharadwaj a former student.
Students have also raised objections to the presence of Kalluri, who is accused of violating human rights and being brazenly authoritarian.
Many students feel all this is a part of a conspiracy against free and objective journalism. Alumni and Greenpeace activist Avinash Chanchal, who has worked extensively in the adivasi heartland of Chhattisgarh, condemns an invitation to Kalluri who has a tainted record as far as human rights’ violation is concerned.
“A man who’s received a notice by NHRC is coming to deliver a talk on the ‘state of journalism’, what can be a bigger joke than this,” Chanchal told Outlook.
“That too in a journalism institute. This guy Kalluri has on several occasions threatened journalists working in Bastar,” he added.
The faculty when contacted by Outlook refused to comment on the issue since there had been no official communication on the same.
IIMC students have earlier also complained of shrinking spaces in the campus. Students from the current and previous batches blame communication deficit between the Director General of the Institute and the students. “Why block students asking questions on social networking sites? So much for free speech?” asks Bharadwaj.
