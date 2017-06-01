If You Love Cricket, Don’t Try Today’s Google Doodle

A Google Doodle marked the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Tournament today by featuring a highly addictive cricket game on its search browser.

What you have to do is tap or click a ‘bat icon’ to swing the willow. If your timing is right, the ball gets smacked or if you are slightly late or ahead of time, the bails will be knocked off. The batsman is a cricket and the fielders are snails.

Google Doodle’s team blog post reads,"Ah, summer: the sound of leather on willow, and the spectacle of cricket ... cricket! As the tournament begins in the Oval cricket ground, something buzzes outside. A team of crickets sans tickets have set up their own wickets for a game of pest cricket! As they face their archrivals, the snails, it's sure to be a match for the centuries. Don't be fooled by their sluggish looks - these fielders can be fast on their feet!"

Cricket being a loved game worldwide the tech giant through the doodle says that it will work on slower mobile networks also.

The eighth ICC Champions Trophy will feature 8 cricketing nations, including Indian, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand.

The eighth edition of the tournament will get started with England taking on Bangladesh at the Oval today. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Cricket Championship rankings will be divided into two groups of four to play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group will go through to the semi-finals. The finals will also be held the Oval, on June 18, 2017. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 4.

