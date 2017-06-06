'I Am Not A Woman So I Don't have Bad Days': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has courted controversy yet again with his remarks that are deemed sexist by many.

Speaking to Oscar winning director Oliver Stone as part of a documentary called 'the Putin interviews', the Russian President asserted that he has never had a day off because he is a man and hence, does not get bad days like women do, an apparent allusion to menstruation.

“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days.. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles," Boomerang has quoted him as saying.

Later in the interview, Putin reminds Stone that he is a "Judo master" in peak physical shape.

This is not the first time however, that Putin has provoked the ire of many.

He had earlier said that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton cannot be argued with because she is 'weak' and a woman.

In an interview with French television, Putin was asked about Clinton's recent remarks that the Russian leader was trying to redraw the boundaries in eastern Europe just like Adolf Hitler did in the 1930s.

"It's better not to argue with women," Putin replied, adding: "But Mrs Clinton has never been too graceful in her statements."

He went on, adding "When people push boundaries too far, it's not because they are strong but because they are weak..But maybe weakness is not the worst quality for a woman."