HRD Minister Assures To Declare CBSE Results On Time

Union minister for human resource development Prakash Javadekar has assured that the CBSE results for Class 12 examinations will be declared on time and said students need not worry about a court order on the matter, reported NDTV.

"CBSE result will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about court's order, justice will be done for all," said the minister, as quoted by NDTV.

The minister’s statement has come at a time uncertainty loomed large on the date of the result declaration after a Delhi High Court order on the matter. On May 23, the HC directed the CBSE to follow its 'moderation policy' of giving grace marks to students for difficult questions. The students further feared a delay in result declaration after the CBSE decided to challenge this order in the Supreme Court.

Normally, CBSE declares Class 12 examination results betweenMay 25 and May 27 every year. This year, CBSE is yet to announce the date of result declaration. With the minister’s statement, India’s largest school board is expected to announce the date soon.