How Police Departments Are Using Memes By A Comedy Group To Spread Awareness

In a first, Bengaluru police and Mumbai police are using popular AIB memes to create awareness in matters like traffic rules and to raise their voice against the increasing numbers of child beggars in the country.

According to a NDTV report, the brilliant tongue-in-cheek posts by Mumbai Police and Bengaluru City Police on Twitter are made to create awareness about important issues concerning the safety of the people and the future of the young generation of the country.

The Nagpur city police have also joined the campaign and their official Twitter account recently overflowed with posts about the campaign to make Nagpur “child-beggar free”. However, it’s their interesting way to drive home the message that’s trending on the social media platforms today.

The meme posted by the Bengaluru Police features a spin on the viral "Drake Approves" meme, where Irrfan Khan is seen "not approving" the Game of Thrones character R'hllor, also known as the Lord of Light and instead giving his "approval" to the "Lord of Traffic Light."

Swear it by the old roads and the new, there is only one lord on the streets of Bengaluru. All hail, Traffic light! pic.twitter.com/oBRS6EZQqU — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 8, 2017

Similarly the @NagpurPolice handle used a meme featuring actor Irrfan Khan to send across a message that children belong in schools and not on the streets.

They belong in the schools not on the street! RT if you support the cause and call us if you see a child begging. #BeggarFreeNagpur #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/N4z6UgjQgj — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) June 2, 2017

Following the interesting twitter posts by the police authorities’, people have also appreciated the campaign and the way it was posted. Some of the tweet on the post reads: “So good to see authorities’ attention towards this issue. Hope this spreads nationwide. Any help we citizens can provide?” “Appreciate the creativity,” “Meme template used right.” "I salute you all for your fervour n the dedication for the nation jaihind Jai Maharashtra !"

Since being posted on June 2, the tweet has collected over 2,500 ‘likes’ and more than 1,397 retweets.