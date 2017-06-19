‘Hindu-Muslim Problem Won’t Be Solved Without A Civil War’, Tripura Guv Quotes Mookerjee, Sparks Controversy
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy courted controversy after tweeting a diary entry by Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee that said “The Hindu-Muslim problem won’t be solved without a Civil War.”
On June 18, Roy tweeted, “Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: “The Hindu-Muslim problem won’t b solved without a Civil War”. So much like Lincoln!”
Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: "The Hindu-Muslim problem won't b solved without a Civil War". So much like Lincoln!— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 18, 2017
This soon invited sharp reactions on Twitter with some even accusing him of instigating communal violence calling for his sacking and arrest.
This is not the first time Roy, who identifies himself on the twitter profile as a “Hindu” and a “Swayamsevak” among his other professional qualifications, has courted controversy.
In August 2015, in one of his tweets, he had described people who had attended Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon’s funeral as “potential terrorists” and said “they ought to be kept under surveillance.”
On March 23, he tweeted: “One exception (to Hindus running away) was Gujarat, 2002. I’m glad you appreciate what the Hindus did then,” says a report in The Indian Express.
The sharp reactions on Twitter on his ‘civil war’ tweet later forced Roy to put out another tweet saying that he was quoting Mookerjee and not advocating (what he said).
“Instantly couple of dozen dimwits” trolled him for “advocating a civil war”, and that “I was quoting, not advocating,” he tweeted.
In another tweet, he said, “I was quoting a diary of 70 years back, pre-partition India. And it was prophetic. Because Jinnah unleashed that civil war 7 months later. And Jinnah won that civil war and got his Pakistan. That is ALSO something Dr Mookerjee predicted.”
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- GST To Be Launched On June 30-July 1 Midnight: FM
- Ram Nath Kovind Resigns, West Bengal Governor Gets Additional Charge
- Gurgaon Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Government Says Letter Asking To Link Property To Aadhaar Is Fake
- After Posting Abusive FB Post With Pics Of Men Held For Open Defecation, Bureaucrat Says 8 Out 10 Words He Speaks Are Abuses
- Arnab Goswami, You Are The Most Unethical Journalist I Have Ever Seen: Kerala MP’s Open Letter
- BJP Says PM Modi Made Kochi Metro A 'Reality', The Foundation Was Laid By Manmohan Singh
Post a Comment