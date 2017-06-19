Gujarat PSUs Spend 15 Crore To Celebrate 3 Years Of Modi Govt
To celebrate 3 years of the NDA government, PSU's in Gujarat reportedly splurged a whopping Rs 15 crore on celebratory events. The extravaganza including 30 events that began on May 26th, concluded on Sunday , is also believed to have caused a drain in their budget allocations.
Out of the 30 events in Gujarat, 18 were hosted by PSUs in the petroleum & natural gas sector and four in power, reports The Indian Express.
“Each event in Gujarat would have cost a minimum 45 lakh, which includes the cost of printing brochures, standees, backdrop and other promotional material, commissioning a video of the PSU based on the theme of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas to be played at the venue, rent, refreshments, electricity, and other logistical expenses.” By this estimate, the total cost of 30 SSSV events in Gujarat amounts to Rs 15 crore, the report said quoting a nodal official from a petroleum sector PSU.
It was on May 16, 2014, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, giving the BJP a massive victory where as Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.
The BJP has been on a celebratory spree this year hosting events across the country. A total of 336 events celebrating the three years of the NDA government were held across the country with big chunks of money spent by the party.
