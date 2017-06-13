GST Effect: Best Time To Buy A New Audi

If you had been waiting for the right time to bring an Audi home, this is probably the best time to do so. Various automakers are offering attractive discounts on their cars as the country awaits the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017. Dealers seem keen to liquidate their stocks before July 1.

As far as offers from Audi are concerned, Audi calls it 'Audi Rush Price' and it is only valid on the sedans A3, A4, A6 and the Q3 SUV. As stated by Rahil Ansari, Audi India Head, Audi is not only offering this discount on old cars but also on the new cars. Audi has revealed the Rush prices for three regions - Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Let's have a look at the offered discounts.

Advertisement opens in new window

In Delhi, the entry-level sedan, the A3 Premium Plus TDI is being offered at Rs 29.99 lakh which is Rs 2.31 lakh cheaper than its usual selling price. Similarly, while the A4 Technology TDI has a discount of Rs 6.31 lakh, the A6 Technology TDI has a massive discount of Rs 7.26 lakh. After a discount of Rs 3.71 lakh, the Q3 Premium TDI is being offered at Rs 30.49 lakh.

These offers are valid till stock lasts. So rush to your nearest Audi showroom now!

Source: cardekho.com