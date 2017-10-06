Give Us Contempt Powers Like Courts To Target Mud-Slingers: Election Commission To Govt

The quasi-judicial body Election Commission has sought contempt powers, as available with courts, from the law ministry to act against those targeting it without evidence.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Kejriwal accused election commissioners OP Rawat and AK Joti of bias -- if the EC verdict in the office of profit case against 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were to go against them. Rawat decided to recuse himself from all EC cases related to the AAP.

According to The Indian Express, the commission -- which cited the examples of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) -- has sought amendments to the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to empower it to punish anyone being disobedient or discourteous towards its authority.

The letter was written over a month ago.

In January, the ECP had issued a contempt notice to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan after he allegedly accused the top election body of bias in a case of foreign funding.

Rawat said the decision was imperative to protect the credibility of the commission, the newspaper reported.

The Election Commission of India, currently, has no specific powers to act in such cases.