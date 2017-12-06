From June 30, WhatsApp Would No Longer Be Available On Old Blackberry, Nokia Models
Popular insta-messaging mobile application WhatsApp would no longer be available on some of the dated handsets.
It means that starting from June 30 this year, you will no longer use WhatsApp if you are still using a Blackberry OS/10, Nokia S40 or a Nokia Symbian S60.
Earlier this year, the app had suspending operations on Android versions older that 2.3.3, Windows Phone 7 and iPhone 3GS/iOS 6.
The Facebook-owned company has advised that anyone with the older handsets who want to keep chatting with friends via WhatsApp will need to buy a newer phone or upgrade to a newer operating system.
In its Support page, WhatsApp explains, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 2.3.3+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp."
