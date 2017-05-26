K.P.S. Gill, The Man Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
Former Punjab director general of police Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as KPS Gill, died on Friday in a Delhi hospital. He was 82.
Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, according to a report, Gill was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. He had been recovering from peritonitis.
Gill was admitted to the hospital on May 18 under the care of Dr DS Rana, head of the department of nephrology.
"He was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. Gill had been recovering from peritonitis but died of a sudden cardiac arrest caused by cardiac arrhythmia," Dr Rana said.
Gill was known as the "supercop" for his extraordinary work in Punjab, when he was serving as the DGP of Punjab from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement.
In former prime minister Indira Gandhi's regime, Gill commanded Operation Black Thunder to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple in 1998.
Gill, a Padma Shri awardee in 1989, hung up his boots as the DGP of Punjab in December 1995 after successfully dealing with the decade-long militancy there.
But he was back in action, having taken over as security advisor to the Gujarat government in 2002. In a state torn apart by horrific communal violence over two months, Gill had a difficult task cut out for him.
Apart from his contribution in Punjab, he also worked for the Chhattisgarh Government as a security adviser to help control Naxal activities in 2006.
Gill joined the Indian Police Service in 1958.
Apart from working for the Indian Police Service, Gill was also an author, editor, speaker, consultant on counter-terrorism, president of the Institute for Conflict Management and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).
(With agency inputs)
- NIA Court Sentences BJP Leader And Two Others For Life Term For Terror Funding In Assam
- Modi And RSS Learn To Tango Without Stepping On Each Other’s Toes
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
- Taiwan Becomes 23rd Country In The World to Legalise Same-Sex Marriage, Here Are The Other 22
He saved Punjab and India .Being a Punjabi and resident of Punjab & Haryana I knew as to how much we were under stark fear while traveling by Bus,Car or Trains.Even walking or travelling by Rickshaw or by two wheelers in any City in North was people were under great terror .Bazars used to close by 6pm in winter .News Media reporters and Editors Lala Jagat Narain and his son Virendra both within 15 days were mercilessly slaughtered.Shaid Bhagat Singh's sister was killed by the terrorists ,Triple Olympian Hockey player Prithpal Singh was killed too.
Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were the main culprits for burning Punjab .1,00,000 + Hindu Sikhs were consumed by the fiendish desire of mother an son Gandhis to perpetuate the Rule of Congress in Punjab.The simarly Nehru-Gandhis did in Kashmir.Giani Zail singh was the third culprit along with mother and son Gandhis for burning of Punjab.
There was Gill and brave Punjabis in Punjab to snuff out Pak sponsered Khaistani Terror but alas there was and is none in Kashmir which will consume lacs of more Kashmiris before they realise that cannon fodder for Pakistan's desire to Islamise Kashmir .
A great super cop. R I P
The whole country owes him a debt of gratitude.