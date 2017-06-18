“First Night In The Grave” Post By Slain Kashmiri Cop Feroz Dar Gives Glimpses Of Kashmir's Turmoil
A 3-year-old Facebook post from slain Station House Officer(SHO) Feroz Ahmed Dar's timeline, lamenting about death and Kashmir’s turmoil, is doing the rounds on the social media.
The poem, modelled on the death poem genre, gives an insight into the emotional struggles faced by the cop, a sub-inspector who was among the six policemen killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party on Friday.
"Just imagine...yourself in your grave. Down there in that dark hole...Alone. It's too Dark you cry for help. But........." he had posted on his Facebook page some three years ago, on March 18, 2013...
