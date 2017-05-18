Ex-FBI Head Appointed Special Counsel To Probe 'Russian Meddling' In US Polls
The US justice department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election and any Donald Trump campaign relations, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein announced on Wednesday.
The appointment of Mueller raises the stakes for Trump in the multiple investigations into his campaign’s ties to the Russians. The decision came following a week of turmoil for the White House after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who had been leading a federal probe into the matter.
Rosenstein said he had taken the decision “to ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," including "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."
In January, a US intelligence community assessment expressed "high confidence" that Russia favoured Trump over Hillary Clinton, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an "influence campaign" to denigrate and harm Clinton's electoral chances and potential presidency.
Reacting to the appointment, Trump said a thorough investigation will prove that no such collusion took place.
"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly," Trump said in a statement.
While a special counsel would remain ultimately answerable to Rosenstein — and by extension, the president — he would have greater autonomy to run an investigation than a United States attorney would. Mueller will be able to choose to what extent to consult with or inform the justice department about his investigation as it goes forward, according to The New York Times.
Members of both parties view Mueller as one of the most credible law enforcement officials in the country. He served both Democratic and Republican presidents from 2001 to 2013 and was asked by President Barack Obama to stay on beyond the normal 10-year term until Comey was appointed.
(With agency inputs)
