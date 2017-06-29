Even The <em>Anjir</em> Tree Does Not Know Where It Stands Under Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the pruning of cluster fig trees on the Kanwar Yatra route as they are considered inauspicious by many devotees.

CM Adityanath has ordered the pruning of cluster fig trees on the Kanwar Yatra route as they are considered inauspicious by many devotees — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2017

Advertisement opens in new window

The cluster fig, or anjir tree, would not know where it stands now though, as close to three weeks ago however the Adityanath government had planned a plantation drive where anjir figured quite prominently.

The Navbharat Times reports it as a “weird” directive from the recently anointed CM at a time when the government is being criticized for a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. Adityanath reportedly called for a meeting over the Kanwar Yatra, saying that only bhajans, and not ashleel songs should be played on the way.

Aside from the superstition involved, the bit about getting rid of the anjir tree is interesting considering the government reportedly planned on organizing a plantation drive across the state. According to The Times of India, the government had plans of planting close to 6.5 crore trees in the state from among the ones mentioned in the Vedas.

Advertisement opens in new window

Anjir, along with the likes of rudraksh, mahua,neem and others are said to have been mentioned in the ‘Nakshatra Vatika’. Anjir is also said to have figured in the Ramayana along with banyan, peepal and bel, and is part of the Panchvati.

According to the report, the CM said that planting Panchvati trees would bring positive vibes and improve the quality of the environment as they can retain water and release it during tough times.

However, tough times have come the anjir tree’s way after it did not fit in with religious sentiments.