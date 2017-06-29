July 1 Not Last Date For Linking Your Aadhaar With PAN, Here's All You Need To Know

All PAN card holders will have to link the income tax permanent account number with their 12- digit biometric identifier Aadhaar from July 1, according to a government notification.

Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment ID will have to be mandatorily quoted while applying for PAN as well as for filing of income tax returns.

"Every person who has been allotted permanent account number (PAN) as on the 1st day of July, 2017 and who in accordance with the provisions is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number," the notification states.

So far, 2.07 crore taxpayers have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN.

There are more than 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 115 crore people.

Here is all you need to know:

What if you don’t link your Aadhaar with PAN?

Relax. There are reports that if you don't link your Aadhar with your PAN before July 1, your PAN will become invalid.

That's true but not entirely. According to the government notification, the linking will become mandatory from July 1, but it's not mandatory to link before July 1. According to a report, if you are unable to link it before July 1, your PAN will not become invalid automatically. After July 1, the government may declare a date after which the PAN not linked to Aadhaar will become invalid.

What if your income is below the tax limit?

If you don't file income tax return but possess both PAN and Aadhaar then linking the two is compulsory otherwise your PAN will be liable to become invalid, as per section 139AA of the Act.

What if you don’t have an Aadhaar?

The Supreme Court provides interim relief to those who may have PAN but do not have an Aadhaar from having to compulsorily.

So, how to link it?

You just need to go to the e-filing website and click on the tab ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the left-hand side of the website.

It will ask you for your PAN and Aadhaar number. You will then have to enter your name exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar and then submit it. After verification of details from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the linking will be confirmed. It’s a two-step process.

(With PTI Inputs)