Tharoor Defamation Case: Show Facts, Don't Call Names, Says Delhi HC To Arnab Goswami And Republic

After Congress MP Shashi Tharoor filed a defamation suit against him, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV and sought his response.

Tharoor had filed a civil defamation suit seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore and called Goswami’s stories on the death of his wife a “campaign of calumny” against him.

Advertisement opens in new window

Justice Manmohan said the journalist and his news channel can put out stories by stating the facts related to the investigation into the death of Pushkar, but cannot call the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram a "criminal".

The court also said that just because Tharoor was not coming to their show or not giving an interview, cannot be a reason to say that he was "running away", as was said on the news channel.

A person has a "right to be silent", it said with regard to the lack of response from Tharoor and added that "someone has not understood how our law operates".

The observations by the court came as it issued notice to the journalist and his channel seeking their response to Tharoor's plea claiming Rs two crore damages from them for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him while airing news relating to the death of his wife.

The court did not pass any interim order injuncting the channel from airing its news, but said "whatever be the provocation, you (Goswami) cannot call him a criminal masquerading as a politician. That is uncalled for and it is presumptive".

Advertisement opens in new window

"You cannot use language like this. You cannot call him names. Bring down the rhetoric," the court said.

Thereafter, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the journalist and the channel, said he will advise his clients accordingly.

Sethi also said that his clients will place on record the justification for the statements made against Tharoor and therefore, no interim order should be passed.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on August 16.

During the arguments, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Tharoor, said that since May 6, when the channel was launched, it has been airing 3-5 hours long news shows every day entirely on the case of Sunanda's death and making defamatory statements against the MP.

The lawyer said the channel and the journalist have condemned Tharoor as guilty and he should be arrested.

The court said a journalist has a right to investigate which cannot be curbed, but added that it has to be tempered and balanced.

Advertisement opens in new window

To this, Tharoor's lawyer said that the balance has been "skewed" in this case as the reporting was "one-sided".

The channel on the other hand said that it has only aired facts regarding the investigation.

It told the court that it had reports of senior police officers associated with the probe who have said that evidence was not gathered properly and was allowed to be tampered with.

The channel claimed it also has audio tapes of Pushkar's conversation with a reporter just a day prior to her death.

Tharoor's lawyer opposed the contentions saying the police, which was probing the case, had not said anything, but the channel's statements have harmed his reputation apart from causing emotional hurt and pain.

According to Tharoor, Goswami earlier as the editor-in- chief with another news channel had aired such news, which was restrained by the National Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Republic has also taken to Twitter to say they have a 'right to report'.

Advertisement opens in new window

Attempt to block Republic TV's reporting on the Sunanda murder case fails. Delhi HC says Republic TV has a right to report. pic.twitter.com/ii1m55lJGW — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2017

Tharoor had referenced the stories run between May 8 and 13 on the channel, saying he filed the case "for having suffered humiliation and having suffered severe loss of reputation in the eyes of the public and he has baselessly been declared by the defendants as the alleged murderer of his late wife".

Tharoor had listed Goswami and Arg Outlier Media Asianet News Private Limited, the owners of the Republic, as party to the suit. He had said that it was not "out of place" to suggest that the organisation, with their reportage on the story, had "intended to lead the viewers to believe that the deceased was murdered either by plaintiff (Tharoor) or at the instance of the plaintiff."

Advertisement opens in new window

Republic and Goswami had been going at the Congressman with the latter calling out the MP on multiple occasions to respond to tapes related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar that the company had in their possession.

Tharoor had responded to the story earlier, calling it an "exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.”

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat had said.

Earlier, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, which owns Times Now, had filed a criminal case against its former employee Goswami alleging he stole phone recordings that he eventually used in much-hyped Republic TV’s Stories On Lalu Prasad Yadav And Shashi Tharoor.

The BCCL complaint said the audio tapes of both the stories were procured and accessed while both Goswami and Prema Sridevi.

With PTI Inputs