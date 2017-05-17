Deepti (188) And Poonam (109) Set World Record For Opening wicket

Deepti Sharma hammered a superlative 188, the second highest ever score in women’s One-day International history and Poonam Raut cracked 109 (retired out) to establish a world record opening wicket partnership of 320 runs against Ireland in the Quadrangular ODI Tournament at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Monday.



Their record shattering stand was enough for India to maul Ireland by a whopping 249 runs and maintain their unbeaten record in the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 358 for two wickets in 50 overs, thanks to the world record opening wicket partnership. The previous record was of 268 runs, established by Sarah Taylor (129) and Caroline Atkins (145) for England against South Africa at Lord’s, London, on August 8, 2008.



Then, when Ireland batted, Rajeshwari Gayakwad captured four wickets for 18 runs in eight overs and Shikha Pandey bagged three wickets to bundle out the opposition for 109 in 40 overs for the lop sided win.



This was India’s fourth win in as many matches. India next play against hosts South Africa on May 17.



Brief scores: Ireland: 96 all out in 44.4 overs (Jennifer Grey 24, Gaby Lewis 20; Ekta Bisht 3-24, Deepti Sharma 3-20) lost to India Women 99/0 in 18.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 51*, Poonam Raut 46*) by 10 wickets



In another match on Monday, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail took a remarkable 4/14 in 7.2 overs to help restrict Zimbabwe to 113 and set up a seven-wicket victory for her side.



Ismail, whose spell included a maiden over, was responsible for the removal of openers, Loren Tshuma (2) and Chipo Mugeri (0). Modester Mupachikwa (29) and Sharne Mayers (13) tried to hold down the fort with a 36-run partnership for the third wicket, but they were dismantled by Masabata Klaas and Sune Luus, who returned figures respective figures of 2/12 and 2/24. Josephine Nkomo and Pellagia Mujaji scored 17 and 15 respectively, but the total proved too modest for the determined home side.



It took just 21.2 overs for South Africa to reach their target thanks to Andrie Steyn and Mignon du Preez who both scored 22, the latter’s was “not out.” Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger and Nomatter Mutasa were the three to get breakthroughs, dismissing Lizelle Lee (17), Trisha Chetty (19) and Steyn, but it was not enough to win. The hosts won with 172 deliveries to spare.