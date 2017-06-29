DDA's Housing Scheme: Venkaiah Naidu To Launch Today, Forms Available After 4PM

Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu today will launch the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) housing scheme, with forms and brochures becoming available at Vikas Sadan after 4pm.

“Brochure for the scheme is ready. We have ensured that everything is in order," a senior official told PTI.

Out of 12,000 flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant.

DDA had earlier said these flats will range approximately between Rs 14.95 lakh to Rs 1.40 crore, according to Hindustan Times.

Seeking to deter "unserious buyers" and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.

JP Agarwal, principal commissioner (housing), DDA, told HT that the forms and brochures will be available in select branches of banks in Delhi till August 9.

The scheme has been linked with the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna which means people fulfilling the criteria will get subsidy in the interest when they take a bank loan, he told the newspaper.

The DDA this time has planned to put the scheme online — for forms for application, refund and etc — to reduce long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters, according to News 18.

"If a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the date of draws, no money will be deducted from his or her registration fee. If a buyer does so after the draw but before the issue of a demand letter, 25% of the registration fee will be forfeited," an official had earlier said.

If the flat is surrendered within 90 days of the issue of the demand letter, 50% of the fee would be cut.

"Beyond that time period, the entire registration fee will be forfeited," he said.

For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Income Group and High Income Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.

(With PTI inputs)