Darul Uloom Ishaqiya Issues 'Fatwa' Against Ajmer Dargah Head Over Beef Statement

Sher Mohammad Khan, head of Darul Uloom Ishaqiya in Jodhpur has issued a ‘Fatwa’, calling for “social boycott”, against spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Syed Zainul Abedin for announcing to give up beef and extending his support to overhaul the practice of instant talaq,

Khan slammed the views of Ajmer Dargah’s Dewan and has stated that “the words uttered by Abdein were against the word of Allah,” reported News18.

“Cow is the symbol of religious belief. Not only the government, but it is also the duty of every follower of the religion to protect them,” Abedin had said in April.

Quoting verses from Quran, Darul Uloom Ishaqiya chief said: “The mention of divorce is there in Quran and the three-layered divorce is also mentioned. Though the practice of instant divorce is not an appropriate form in the eyes of the almighty, but still it is valid and you cannot deny it. By denying this, the Dewan has gone against the word of Allah. Such a person is completely unaware of his own religion and he should seek public repentance and forgiveness.”

Incidentally, Abedin was "sacked" in April as the diwan of Ajmer dargah by his brother Alaudin Alimi. He even has written to Islamic scholars all over the country, seeking fatwa against Abedin’s statements, reported News18.

Abedin denied all the reports of being sacked by his brother over his “blasphemous” statements and said he will continue to remain the diwan of the dargah till his last breath.

“The news which is circulating based on my statement is distorted. Some news channels are telecasting false news and are creating myth in the minds of the people,” he told DNA.

Abedin also told Firstpost that his brother was mentally disturbed. “It is a very big post and no individual can take a random decision on it. He has been posting random messages on social media against me making false claims."

However, defending his stand Alimi told News18 that Abedin cannot remain the head of dargah and after the Darul Uloom Ishaqiya fatwa, he should step down as the Dargah Dewan or “should be made to do so”.

The fatwa stated that Abedin was no longer a “proper Muslim” and must be “socially boycotted”.