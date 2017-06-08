Dangal Girl Trolled For Wearing Swimsuit During Ramadan

After Priyanka Chopra, now it was Dangal Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh who has been trolled for her attire.

On Wednesday Fatima posted few pictures from her photo shoot on Instagram. In pictures the Dangal actor can be seen sitting on a beach chair in Maldives wearing a black halter swimsuit.

Advertisement opens in new window

Soon her Instagram post comment box overflowed with hate comments slut-shaming Fatima for wearing a swimsuit during the holy month of Ramadan.

Some of the comments on her post read: “In islam girl have great value. Thats y tey ask to cover body well nd barred from shaking hands with strangers .. take a look at queen elizabeth . She z respected nd powerful woman nd only specual people can shake hands with her”, “lagta nahi hai ki aap india ke ho by the way aap ko primary education ghar se nahi mila hai.” “Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai mar ne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim.”

Advertisement opens in new window

One of the internet users wrote while commenting on her photo, “show some respect n dignity towards the religion simply keeping the muslim name n doin indecent act wth only further malign Islam as it doesn’t promote nudity… ” To this many of her fans came out and raised their voice against the trolls. Some of these comments read: “Wow so many shit headed people barking about religion hereJ” “To all the people out there saying nasty things...ul are crazy ..please rise above……”

But there were people who defended her against the rising ride of hate.