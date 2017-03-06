Dalit Outfit To Send 16-Feet Long Bar Of Soap To UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'To Cleanse Himself'

A Dalit outfit in Gujarat plans on sending a 16 feet long bar of soap to Yogi Adityanath, after members of the community in Kushinagar was given soap and shampoo before meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister last week.

The Indian Express reported that the newly formed Dr Ambedkar Vechan Pratibandh Samiti wants Adityanath to take a bath before meeting with Dalits.

“The attitude of Yogi Adiyanath indicates his manuvadi (casteist) approach. He needs to cleanse himself of these impurities,” said Kirit Rahtod and Kantilal Parmar, members of the organization, according to the report.

The report says that the duo has been associated with Navsarjan, an Ahmedabad NGO associated with Dalit rights.

The soap will reportedly be displayed and then sent to Adityanath. It is said to have been made by members of the Balmiki community, considered one of the lowest rungs within the Dalits.

Earlier, in a bizarre move, the District Administration in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar asked the residents to have a bath before attending a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so they 'smell good'.

To ensure the instructions were followed, soaps, shampoo and perfumes were distributed among the villagers.

Members of the Musahar community were called to attend a vaccination program for the eradication of Encephalitis, a campaign started by the Chief Minister in Kushinagar's Kasiya division.

Five children from the community were to be vaccinated under the campaign from the area.

Ahead of the event, local officials distributed the soaps and shampoos to those attending the event, in order to make them "look clean and smell good."

Ahead of the event that the Chief Minister was going to attend, roads were paved, toilets were fixed overnight and streets were cleaned up in the village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Encephalitis vaccination campaign in the state from Mainpur village in Kushinagar.

The drive is being held from May 25 to June 11 and will cover 88 lakh children in 38 districts, for which the Central Government has provided one crore vaccine vials.

Earlier, the administration in Deoria had received much flak for placing air conditioners, sofas and carpets at the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) martyr when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to his place to give the compensation cheque.

With ANI Inputs