Curfew Imposed In Srinagar Day After Sabzar Ahmad Bhat Killed

Many parts of Srinagar and other districts in Kashmir have been virtually sealed on Sunday morning after curfew was imposed in those areas following the killing of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who had succeeded Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani following his killing July last year.

The 27-year-old Bhat was among 10 terrorists killed by security forces in separate encounters in the last 48 hours, according a NDTV report.

According to the report, the curfew would be imposed in seven police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma, “the city was virtually sealed in the morning to prevent all kinds of vehicular movement”.

Curfew like restrictions have been imposed in Ganderbal, Badgam, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir while in south Kashmir.

In a major success for the security forces, Bhat was gunned down along with another militant, at Soimoh village in Tral of Pulwama district, about 36 km from Srinagar, during a cordon and search operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The state's police chief SP Vaid said Bhat was among the two militants killed in the encounter.

They were holed up inside a house and opened fire at security personnel as they closed in on their hideout. The two were killed in retaliatory fire.

The army also foiled a major infiltration bid from across the Line of Control in Rampur sector, killing six militants.

There was a fierce exchange of fire after the troops noticed some "suspicious movement" in the early hours. On being challenged, the militants opened fire, and in the encounter that ensued, six infiltrators were felled, the Army said.

A civilian was also reported dead in cross-fire at Soimoh village during the encounter in which Bhat was killed. However, some locals claimed he was killed in firing by the security forces on protesters who took to streets and fought pitched battles with men in uniform after the encounter.

The two factions of separatist conglomerate--the Hurriyat conference--have called a two-day shutdown in the valley from tomorrow against the "use of force" against protesters in the aftermath of Bhat's killing.

Mobile internet services have been suspended across the valley to prevent rumour-mongering, officials said.

Violence erupted at more than 50 places in the valley after the news of Bhat's killing spread like wildfire.

Stone-pelting youth were out on streets in Srinagar, Tral and several big and small towns in the valley, attacking security forces.

According to an official at sub-district hospital in Tral, 19 injured people were admitted there.

While six persons had bullet injuries, 13 others were hit by pellets.

A teenager, Samir Ahmad, was hit by a tear smoke shell in the head in Mattan area of Anantnag district during clashes between security forces and protesters. He was rushed to a hospital here in a critical condition.

Five persons were injured in Shopian district during similar protests, he said adding the number of those injured across the valley might go up by the end of the day as clashes were reported from many parts.

Five police personnel were also wounded in clashes in Srinagar and have been hospitalised, the official said.

The separatists, while announcing a two-day shutdown, have also called a march to Tral on May 30 to pay tributes to Bhat and seven other militants killed on Saturday.

"We condemn the use of brute force against unarmed civilians, injuring hundreds of them and call for a strike on Sunday and Monday," separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, said in a statement in Srinagar.