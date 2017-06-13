CRPF IG Who Blew The Whistle On Fake Encounter In Assam Gets ‘Punishment’ Transfer To Andhra Pradesh Academy

Rajnish Rai, Inspector General of Police, serving with the CRPF who had alleged that the March 30 encounter in Assam was staged and demanded a probe for the same has been transferred out of the North East with immediate effect.

On March 30 this year, two suspected Bodo militants were killed in a cold-blooded encounter in a joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Police, CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Chirang district of Assam. However, Rai had questioned this claim by the uniform forces and said that he has evidence to prove that it was staged.

Advertisement opens in new window

Read Also: Top CRPF Officer Alleges that March 30 Encounter Killing Of Two Militants In Assam Was Staged

According to the Indian Express which first reported the story, Rai has now been asked to join the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism (CIAT) School of the CRPF at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. He was posted at Shillong as IG, North East Sector with the CRPF.

Rai received transfer orders the same day when IPS officer Prakash D visited the state capital for a “familiarisation programme”, the report said adding that 'once Prakash D reached Guwahati, Rai received transfer orders — dated June 12, 2017 (Monday) — to join CIAT in Chittoor.'

'Curiously, the order said that Prakash D was actually appointed as IG (Communication & IT) but would hold additional charge of Rai’s post.'

Advertisement opens in new window

Rai, a 1992-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, said he had conducted a "discreet" inquiry on his own chronicling how a team of the Assam Police, the Army, the CRPF, its jungle warfare unit COBRA and Sashastra Seema Bal conducted the encounter on March 29-30 at Simlaguri area of Chirang district.

In his 13-page report, he had alleged that information about the incident and FIR filed by the joint squad of forces presented a "fictitious account" of the operation to "conceal pre-planned murders of two persons in custody and present it as some brave act of professional achievement".

He had identified the two killed as Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud as he alleged that they were "already" in the custody of the security forces and the entire encounter operation is "very likely to be a case of premeditated custodial killing".

The Union Home Ministry had acknowledged receiving the report and said it is being studied and action on its content will be taken soon.

Advertisement opens in new window

(With inputs from PTI)