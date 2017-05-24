Top CRPF Officer Alleges That March 30 Encounter Killing Of Two Militants In Assam Was Staged

On this year, two suspected Bodo militants were killed in a cold-blooded encounter in a joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Police, CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Chirang district of Assam. But, an Inspector General of Police, serving with the CRPF, has now questioned this claim by the uniformed forces. A report in the Indian Express says that Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, currently posted in Shillong with CRPF as IG, North East Sector, has alleged that the encounter was staged and claimed that he has evidence to prove it.

According to the report, Rai has sent a report to the CRPF headquarters in Delhi with all the details.

Two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) were killed in the joint operation near Simlaguri village. Rai alleged that the duo was picked up from a house in D-Kalling village. He also said that a CRPF unit of the CoBRA had visited the spot a few hours before the encounter. The weapons recovered were planted on their bodies, he added.

Rai has claimed that he has witnesses to prove his allegations. He, however, has not attached their statements to protect their identity. He said they would be presented to an independent investigation team. According to the report, he also has other pieces of evidence such as GPS records to prove his claims.