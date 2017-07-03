The Website
03 July 2017 National

CPI(M) Activist Hacked in Kannur Allegedly By RSS Workers

Outlook Web Bureau
A CPI(M) activist was hacked today allegedly by RSS workers at Thalassery in the politically sensitive Kannur district in Kerala, reported Malayala Manorama.

The incident happened at 2:30 in the afternoon at Nayanar Road and the victim, Sreejan Babu, was admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital with injuries to the head and leg, says the report., adding, his wife, Remya, is the president of the Eranjoli panchayat.

This is the latest in a series of violent clashes occurred in Kannur between the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS.

According to police data obtained by 101reporters.com through a right-to-information request, between 2000 and 2016, Kannur reported 69 political murders, which includes 31 RSS-BJP workers and 30 CPI(M) activists.

In January this year, “peace talks” were held between the leaders of the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP-RSS in Kannur.

 

