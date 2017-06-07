China Likely To Set Up Military Bases In Pakistan: Pentagon Report

Not just in Africa’s Djibouti, China is likely to expand its future military bases in Pakistan -- a part of Beijing’s plan to build more bases overseas, reported Reuters, quoting a Pentagon report.

China started consultations with Djibouti in early 2015, which fructified into a long-term deal (50 year lease) of about 200 acres of land for a so called logistical support base. The work started in March 2017 along with the construction of Doraleh Multi-purpose Port being constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

Advertisement opens in new window

"China most likely will seek to establish additional military bases in countries with which it has a longstanding friendly relationship and similar strategic interests, such as Pakistan," the report said.

The Pentagon report also cited China's construction of its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, which is home to a key US military base. But American military leaders have said they don’t see it as a threat that will interfere with US operations there.

Pentagon estimated the Chinese military spending in 2016 exceeded $180 billion-- That is higher than China's official defence budget figure of 954.35 billion yuan ($140.4 billion), Reuters reported.

Advertisement opens in new window

Djibouti's position on the northwestern edge of the Indian Ocean has fueled worries in India that it would become another of China's 'string of pearls' of military alliances and assets ringing India, including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. India is yet to response to the Pentagon report.

The satellite imageries of April 01, 2017 and August 23, 2016 clearly show a massive fortress being constructed by China there. The base under construction in Djibouti has at least 15-18 storage barracks, a likely office complex and a UAV/heliport. The base also has large area under construction which looks like a huge underground air conditioning (AC) plant. The large ‘B’ shaped five storied building is possibly a residential building.

The size of 95m x 33m will provide space enough for more than brigade strength of troops. The office complex will also have much expected hospital and gymnasium. The UAV/heliport area has a 50m x 35m hangar and large apron type hard standing coming up. The other buildings would also have repair facilities and motor transport garages.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Pentagon report said Pakistan was already the primary market in the Asian-Pacific region for Chinese arms exports.

Last year, China signed a deal with Pakistan for the sale of eight submarines.

Rejecting the report, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was "resolutely opposed" to the "irresponsible" Pentagon report which neglected to say China was justified in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.