CBI Raid At <em>NDTV's</em> Prannoy Roy's Houses In Delhi and Dehradun, Case Registered Against Him

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and a private company RRPR (Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy) Holding for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, says an ANI report.

Roy's Delhi residence was today searched by the CBI department in the wee hours. Searches are being conducted today at four places including Delhi, Dehradun and Mussourie, said the report quoting CBI.

Prannoy Roy is the executive chairman and co-founder of the NDTV. Roy founded the TV network along with his wife Radhika Roy in 1988.

"The raid is part of a crackdown on bank frauds," said the CBI spokesperson. The case reportedly is linked to an ICICI bank loan default. It is still unclear whether the raids were carried out on Roys for loan taken in personal capacity or for NDTV. At this time, the CBI was unable to share as to when the case was registered and if and when a PE (preliminary enquiry) of the CBI had been lodged in the case.

NDTV in an official statement has condemned the raids and termed it as 'witch-hunt'.

"We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India."

The statement called the accusations'false'. "We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces," it said.

In November 2015, the ED had slapped a Rs2,030 crore notice on NDTV for allegedly violating FEMA provisions for routing huge funds through the channel’s foreign units. The notice served to promoters Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and senior executive KVL Narayan Rao stated that NDTV had violated RBI provisions on fund transfers.

Earlier this year, in March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected NDTV's application to compound from the Rs 2,030 crore notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

NDTV has countered criticism in a detailed article on its website.