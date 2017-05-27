Burhan Wani's Successor And Hizbul Commander Killed In Tral Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police has confirmed that two terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhatt, who succeeded Burhan Wani, were killed in an encounter in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) tweeted, "Major success for JKP and security forces. Two terrorists including Sabzar killed in Tral encounter."

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a major operation to smoke out the remaining terrorist from his hideout in Tral.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Tral operation is a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists were cornered by the Indian forces in the area.

Soon after the killings, stone-pelting protests have started at several places in the Valley.

Stone pelting incidents have been reported in some parts of south Kashmir including Tral in Pulwama and Khanabal in Anamtnag district, the official said.

He said the law enforcing agencies are on the job to chase away the protestors.

Based on the input of Army Intelligence, three unidentified terrorists were said to be holed up.

An operation was launched by locally deployed RR troops at around 9 p.m. yesterday.

While placing cordon, a contact was established wherein, a house with 12 rooms was searched.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a major counter-operation is underway.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Army today also foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing eight militants.

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an Army official said.

The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitized to check for remaining untoward elements.

Based on a specific input, an ambush was laid by Army troops about 10 km South of Rampur around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.

A contact was established with the intruders and the firefight lasted till 8:20 p.m.

The bodies are however yet to be recovered.

A search is currently in progress to recover the neutralised terrorists and other stores.

(With inputs from agencies)