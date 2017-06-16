After Posting Abusive FB Post With Pics Of Men Held For Open Defecation, Bureaucrat Says 8 Out 10 Words He Speaks Are Abuses

Maniram Sharma, a 41-year-old bureaucrat who is the deputy commissioner from Mewat, has drawn flak for posting pictures of men allegedly defecating in the open and using 'inappropriate' language in the post.

On Tuesday, while inspecting two villages in the region, Salaheri and Salamba, in the morning hours, four men were detained for open defecation and they were fined as well.

In the Facebook post, four men can be seen sitting in front of a police jeep. The post read,"Aaj inki akad dhili karni thi aur tasalli se kar bhi di (had to break their arrogance today, which we did)."

Earlier in January, he had posted something similar that read," Danda karenge..danda."

According to a report by The Times of India, his post garnered over 500 likes as of Thursday evening, but Sharma's language was questioned by many. However, Sharma showed no regrets for his act and hit back at them with a second post, saying there are "eight cuss words in every 10-word sentence he uses", and he "loves his language".

He has deleted both the Facebook posts.

Speaking to the newspaper, one of the men fined by the police, said, "I had gone out to get some fresh air and was resting under a tree when a few men picked me up. Later, three more men were picked up but those three said they were defecating in the open. We were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,100 each. Later, we found our photos had been uploaded on the internet."

After deleting his posts, Sharma took to Facebook once again to brag about his achievements in Mewat district. He ends the post by writing," I have never cared about anybody in 22 years of my career and I will continue to do so."

