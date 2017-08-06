The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:14 pm UK Elections 2017

British PM Theresa May Reaches Deal With Democratic Unionists To Form Govt: Report

May is likely to meet the Queen around 12.30pm (local time) to confirm the deal.
British PM Theresa May Reaches Deal With Democratic Unionists To Form Govt: Report
AP Photo

Britain Prime Minister has struck a deal with the Democratic Unionists that will allow her to form a government, sources have told The Guardian.

May is likely to meet the Queen around 12.30pm (local time) to confirm the deal, it reported.

It comes after May's Conservative Party on Friday suffered a major blow in the snap election after it failed spectacularly to maintain its majority in the parliament, creating new uncertainties ahead of the Brexit negotiations.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Conservatives, however, emerged as the single largest party in the election for Britain's 650-seat parliament. May faces ending up with 12 fewer seats than when she called the election.
The Prime Minister has refused to quit despite her disastrous election night as the UK voted for a hung parliament.

Ahead of the final result, May said Britain needed a "period of stability".

"The Conservative party is on course to winning the most votes and it will be incumbent on us that we provide that period of stability," May said, seemingly conceding the exit poll predictions of a hung parliament and her dashed hopes of a landslide win.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who defeated predictions to improve his party's performance in the election, called on May "to go" to make way for his party.

READ MORE IN:
Next Story : Uber CEO Kalanick Gave Staff 'Sex Rules' In Letter Ahead Of Firm's Miami Party In 2013
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters