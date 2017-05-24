British Govt Condemns US For Leaking Shared Information On Manchester Attack

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has publicly criticized the US Intelligence agencies for leaking shared information on the Manchester attack to the media.

The attack on Manchester Arena during the concert of pop sensation Ariana Grande on Sunday night claimed the lives of 22 concert goers, including children and injured as many as 59.

While talking to BBC, Rudd said that the US conduct had been "irritating" and that she had made clear to her American counterparts that such leaks "shouldn't happen again".

As per the UK-USA agreement, intelligence is shared between Britain, America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand .

The US had reportedly shared confidential details about the attack to the media networks, namely NBC and CBS even before the British police had publicly released them to the UK media.

The initial death tolls, the fact the attack appeared to be a suicide bombing, and the name of the attacker, were all released through US outlets, apparently via leaky US intelligence sources, the report said.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump defended sharing classified information with Russia, citing 'humanitarian reasons.'

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining...to terrorism and airline flight safety," he had tweeted.