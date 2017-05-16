BMW Rejigs 3 Series Lineup

We’ll start with an obituary. The BMW 320i in India is dead. It was available in two variants, Prestige and Luxury Line, and was priced at Rs 36.9 lakh and Rs 42.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the two variants respectively. In their places, BMW has quietly introduced two variants of the 330i - the Sport Line and the M Sport. They are priced at Rs 42.4 lakh and Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. At this price, the 330i Sport Line is Rs 30,000 less expensive than the 320i Luxury Line. Let’s see what has changed.

Instead of the 2.0-litre petrol engine that produced 187PS/270Nm in the 320i, both of the 330i variants house the same petrol engine that does duty in the BMW 330i GT and the upcoming BMW 5 Series. It has the same cubic capacity of 2.0 litres, but packs more punch as it cranks out 252PS of power and 350Nm of torque. An 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox is mated to the powerplant and power, like in most BMWs, is sent to the rear wheels only. Like the engine, this transmission is also borrowed from the 330i GT and new 5 Series. The setup is enough for the sedan to hit 100kmph from a standstill in 5.8 seconds.

Differences between the two variants of the 330i, are few at best. For instance, the Sport Line gets a car key with red trim and a sport leather steering with red stitching. The M Sport, on the other hand, gets its own set of styling cues including a car key with M logo, M logo on front wings and M Sport leather steering wheel. In terms of features, the M Sport gets a full-colour head-up display, front and rear park distance control, 18-inch alloy wheels and a choice of three different dual-tone upholstery options. The Sport Line variant gets rear park distance control, 17-inch alloy wheels and a choice between two dual-tone upholstery trims.

The 330i makes a much stronger case for BMW. The 3 Series goes up against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE. Out of this lot, which one would you put your money on?

