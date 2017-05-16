BMW Launches X1 Petrol, Drops X3 6-cyl Diesel

It seems the officials at BMW were busy at the weekends too. After rejigging its 3 Series lineup and expanding its 7 Series portfolio earlier in the day, the German carmaker has now silently launched the petrol version of its entry-level SUV,– the X1 sDrive20i xLine. The X1 petrol is similarly tagged as its diesel counterpart – Rs 35.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the X3 inline 6-cylinder diesel, XDRIVE30D sM SPORT, was dropped from its website, confirming its exit from BMW India showrooms as well.

As far as the new petrol-powered X1 is concerned, BMW has equipped it with a 1998cc TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine, which pumps out 193.5PS of max power at 5000rpm and max torque of 280Nm at 1250-4600rpm. It’s linked to an 8-speed steptronic automatic sport transmission with launch control and gearshift paddles. The compact machine sprints from 0-100kmph in a mere 7.7 seconds. It continues to get the BMW driving experience control modes – ECOPRO, Comfort and Sport.

The SUV also gets servotronic steering assist, performance control dynamic power split/dynamic braking for individual wheels and the 18-inch Y spoke alloy wheels. All the features in its diesel counterpart are mirrored in this trim as well, including the long list of safety features, which comprises of 6-airbags, attentive assistance, ABS with EBD, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), BMW condition based service, etc.

Of late, the Bavarian carmaker has been shifting its focus towards petrol driven cars in India. Last year, it unleashed the X3 and X5 in petrol avatars. With the price gap between petrol and diesel fuels narrowing further, the consumers have begun inclining towards the former as those are more fun to drive.

