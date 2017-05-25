BJP Rally Against 'Corrupt' TMC Leaders in Kolkata Turn Violent, Police Arrests Leaders

BJP workers clashed with police in Kolkata as their march to the police headquarters demanding the arrest of "corrupt" TMC leaders turned violent prompting the force to use teargas shells, water canons and batons to disperse them.



BJP workers, who took out the procession towards the headquarters in Lalbazar area, were stopped by the police at Brabourne road.



The saffron party's workers then tried to break the barricades there to move forward, forcing the police to use force.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh were reportedly arrested by the cops and taken to the Burrabazar police station.



Huge police deployment was made at different points in the metropolis in view of the BJP's programme.

The party's Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said that they wanted to go the police headquarters to submit a deputation demanding the arrest of "corrupt" TMC leaders and over the alleged "lawlessnesses" in the state.



"Why was such a huge police deployment made to stop us," she asked.

On Monday, another protest rally organised by the Left Front met with the same fate where many of its leaders were arrested. They were protesting against the anti-farmer policies of the state government.

