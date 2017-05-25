BJP Rally Against 'Corrupt' TMC Leaders in Kolkata Turn Violent, Police Arrests Leaders
BJP workers clashed with police in Kolkata as their march to the police headquarters demanding the arrest of "corrupt" TMC leaders turned violent prompting the force to use teargas shells, water canons and batons to disperse them.
BJP workers, who took out the procession towards the headquarters in Lalbazar area, were stopped by the police at Brabourne road.
The saffron party's workers then tried to break the barricades there to move forward, forcing the police to use force.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh were reportedly arrested by the cops and taken to the Burrabazar police station.
Huge police deployment was made at different points in the metropolis in view of the BJP's programme.
Read also: By Breaking-Up Left Rally, Mamata's Trinamool Government Is Falling Into The Opposition's Trap
The party's Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said that they wanted to go the police headquarters to submit a deputation demanding the arrest of "corrupt" TMC leaders and over the alleged "lawlessnesses" in the state.
"Why was such a huge police deployment made to stop us," she asked.
On Monday, another protest rally organised by the Left Front met with the same fate where many of its leaders were arrested. They were protesting against the anti-farmer policies of the state government.
With PTI Inputs
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- No Extension for Kumble, BCCI Looks For Head Coach
- 4 Women Gangraped, Man Shot Dead in UP's Bulandshahr
- Fadnavis Escapes Unhurt After Chopper Crash In Latur
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Canada Denies Entry To Retired CRPF Officer For Serving A Govt That 'Engages In Terrorism'
- Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy, Suspends Account Of Abhijeet Who Sung Abuses
- 'Enemy' Will Remember Pakistan's Response To Aggression: Air Force Chief
- NIA Court Sentences BJP Leader And Two Others For Life Term For Terror Funding In Assam
Post a Comment
High time President's rule is imposed on Bengal by the authorities in Delhi, i.e. by Modi in power, to fix the normalcy. TMC under Mamata is nothing short of Islamisation on the remant (Hindu) Bengal which has been the case all along, albeit at a slower space, under Congress rule in the long past, followed by the fascist Jyoti Basu leading the Communist charge. The prime need of time is the sanitisation of Bengal to restore its Hindu glory. I am at a loss to fathom Modi's policy in this regard, he seems to be sitting as a noncommitant although he made a lot of noise for the neglected Hindus at the time of election.
There is no Police in Bengal. Some TMC workers wear the police uniform and others go with normal attire.