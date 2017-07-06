BJP MLA Slaps Home-Guard In Another Instance Of VIP Culture
In another instance of the flagrant VIP culture in India, BJP MLA from Mau, Sriram Sonkar, hit a traffic home guard after an argument over breaking of traffic rules.
The traffic home guard Premshanker Sahi stopped Sonkar’s car as it was driving on the wrong side of a one-way route. He said, “I went up to the car and said that it is a one way and asked him to follow the rule. I told him to take a u-turn and come from the other side.” According to Sahi, a person sitting inside the car started hurling abuses and at him and snatched away the cell- phone on which the incident had been recorded. When asked to behave and follow the rules Sonkar got out of the car and slapped Sahi and his colleagues. Sriram was unavailable for comment.
This incident follows on the heels of an altercation on April 20th where BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore slapped a toll plaza employee. Reports emerged that the MLA had been drunk during the incident. Rathore denied these claims stating that the person in the video was Mahendra Yadav, a Samajwadi Party Leader.
In February, NDTV reported that the husband of a BJP lawmaker from Rajasthan slapped a policeman over a traffic fine imposed on his wife Chandrakanta Meghwal.
In the aforementioned incident Sriram allegedly said that his status as an elected representative would allow him to break traffic laws in the future.
Indian politics has been plagued with instances of politicians misusing their authority to bend rules.
The one that got the nation’s goat was when Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit a senior Air India staffer in April. Several private airlines had later banned the MP after Air India refused to have him on board.
There have been numerous instances of politicians blocking traffic and inconveniencing citizens. In May, the Narendra Modi government decided to ban the use of red beacons, used by VVIP’s to claim special privileges. Chief Ministers like Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath and Captain Amarinder Singh followed suit and banned the beacons in their states.
However, incidents like the altercation in UP show that most politicians still see themselves being above the law.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Debris Of Myanmar Plane With Over 100 On-Board Found In Sea
- 'Meat Business Employs 5 Crore, They Will All Lose Jobs' Says Head Of Quraish Muslims On Cattle Sale Ban
- Is BJP Short Of Names For Renaming Exercise?
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- India’s Largest R&D Organisation CSIR Has Declared Financial Emergency
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses In Delhi and Dehradun, Case Registered Against Him
- What Does Qatar's Isolation In The Gulf Mean For India?
- ‘As A Scientific Man, A Cow Is Not Gomaata,’ Says BJP’s Karnataka Spokesperson, Retracts Statement Later
Post a Comment