BJP MLA Reneges On Marriage Promise, Triggers Shutdown In Imphal Region

A Bharatiya Janta Party legislator's love story turned sour in North-Eastern state of Manipur, triggering a 12-hour-long shutdown in Imphal and nearby regions by women’s right group.

According to a Hindustan Times report, BJP's Heikham Dingo Singh from Sekmai allegedly broke his 'marriage promise' made to a local woman invoking the anger of women rights' group in the region.

The state that has grown used to various disruptions and blockades, saw another one following the accusation. Singh, says the report, ditched the woman after wooing her for seven years after his entry to the politics.

"The girl said her marriage with Singh was fixed in 2013 but had to be put off temporarily after a death in her family," the report further details.

Rights' group from Thangmeiband accused the MLA of abandoning the woman. However, the state party representatives remained mum on the entire issue of a "personal matter blown out of proportion".

This year in March, after N Biren Singh-led BJP coalition came to power, nearly five-months-long economic blockade on the national highways in Manipur was lifted after tripartite talks.

The blockade had been imposed by the United Naga Council since November 1, 2016 protesting the creation of seven new districts by the then O Ibobi Singh government.

Governor Najma Heptullah assured the governmnet's efforts to ensure that bandhs and and blockades under the current regime would be totally forgotten. But it seems, the party leaders are doing very little to follow up.