31 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:18 pm National

Cattle Sale Ban: Student Protesters Clash With Police Outside IIT Madras After Attack On Student

G.C. Shekhar
Student protesters clashed with police outside IIT-Madras on Wednesday morning as they staged angry protests against the attack on an IIT student after he participated in a beef eating festival on Monday.

The protesters numbering more than 100 and belonging to various student organizations brought beef dishes and ate them even as they sat on dharna in front of the two IIT gates. When the police tried to disperse the students and tried to move them into waiting buses, they refused to leave the spot and started rolling on the road. The protests brought traffic to a standstill on the busy Sardar Patel Road.

 After an hour long stand-off the police managed to drag the students into the buses and lodged them in various community halls. The student protests were sparked by an attack on Suraj, a student from Kerala, by some fellow students who objected to his taking part in a beef festival. Police said that the detained students would be let off later in the evening.

 Suraj, who was badly injured in his left eye, was rushed to Apollo Hospitals and was discharged on Tuesday night. Doctors said that only after the swelling on the eye gets reduced a complete examination can take place.

 

