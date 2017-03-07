Bajrang Dal Activists Forced Me To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Alleges NDTV's Muslim Journalist

An NDTV journalist, working as a senior guest coordinator, has alleged that he was recently forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Bihar's Samastipur by some Bajrang Dal activists who allegedly threatened to torch his car if he did not. The incident reportedly took place on June 28.

Ataharuddin Munne Bharti, confirmed the incident to The Indian Express but he was yet to file a police complaint on the incident.

Condemning the incident, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today said such incidents "will not be tolerated."

According to an NDTV report, Bharti, a resident of Karneji village in Vaishali, was travelling by a car with his aged parents and wife to Samastipur district via Muzaffarpur when he encountered the Bajrang Dal activists. He alleged that about five persons with saffron stoles on their shoulders came near their car during a roadblock on NH-28 in Muzaffarpur.

The men asked him to chant "Jai Shri Ram," and threatened to set his car ablaze if he did not do as they said. They were sure that he was Muslim, he said, as his father has a beard and his wife had a naqaab or veil kept by her side, the NDTV report added.

"I have always respected all religions and would never have any problems chanting Lord Ram's name. But this time I did so under duress. I said 'Jai Shri Ram' to save the lives of my family, turned my car and drove away," Bharti said.

Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar told The Indian Express: “I had no knowledge of it till I got a call from the police headquarters after instructions from the CM House to look into the allegations.” JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that soon after the incident, he received a call from the journalist, who told him that a cow was found dead on the road that triggered the highway block.