'Baap Kaun Hain?': Pakistani Fans Mock Indian Cricketers, Mohd Shami Loses Cool

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag’s “Baap” tweet has not gone down well not only with former Pakistani cricketers, including ex-wicket-keeper Rashid Latif, but also their fans.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK June 4, 2017

NDTV reported that soon after the conclusion of the post-match ceremony after the Champions Trophy Final at the Oval on Sunday, many Pakistani supporters mocked the Indian captain Virat Kohli along with a few other players, who didn’t respond to the comments.

One Pakistani fan specially targeted the Kohli by taunting: “Akad toot gayi hain! Akad toot gayi hain teri Kohli saari haan, akad toot gayi hain” (All your arrogance has been broken, Kohli). However, the Indian skipper didn’t respond.

But Indian pacer Mohammed Shami didn’t take the remarks lightly after a Pakistani fan mocked the players by shouting “Baap Kaun Hain” (Who’s your Father) multiple times.

Shami stopped in his tracks, turned back and moved towards the fan to confront him.

However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni stepped in to diffuse the situation and calm Shami down. Indian keeper MS Dhoni, who was walking just behind the fast bowler, quickly took Shami away to avoid any incident.



Watch the video:

Pakistan beat India by a massive 180 runs in the Champions Trophy final to lift the maiden title. India were bundled out for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four, which featured Zaman's 114. Mohammad Amir was sensational with the ball, removing the first three batsmen, including Kohli.