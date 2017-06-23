The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:37 pm

At Least 25 People Killed, Over 100 Wounded In Two Blasts In Pakistan's Parachinar

The explosions were reported to have occurred near Tal Adda, where a busy market and bus terminal are located.
At Least 25 People Killed, Over 100 Wounded In Two Blasts In Pakistan's Parachinar
AP File Photo

At least 25 people are feared dead and more than 100 injured as two blasts hit a densely populated area in Parachinar in Kurram Agency on Friday, reported Dawn News.

The explosions were reported to have occurred near Tal Adda, where a busy market and bus terminal are located. People travelling out of the city ahead of Eidul Fitr are feared to have been directly affected by the twin bombings.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rescue operations are currently underway, DawnNews reported. Security forces have cordoned off the affected site and are conducting a search operation.

This comes hours after a suicide bomber blew up his explosive-laden car near the office of the regional police chief in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 13 people, including six policemen, and injuring 20 others.

The powerful blast took place near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob's office on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital, Quetta.

READ MORE IN:
Next Story : Uber Hires Law Firm To Probe If Bribes Paid For Delhi Rape Victim's Medical Records
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters