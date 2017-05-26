Desperate For Jobs, Haryana Men Pretend To Be Sikhs To Join Army

Men in Haryana, jobless and desperate, are forging documents to instate their Sikh identities in order to join the Army.

The police has registeres complaint in 51 such cases in last two years, says a Times of India report. The sheer need of a job has lead these youths to try themselves to pass off as Jatt Sikhs so that they can join the Army's Sikh regiment.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to the Labour and Employment Ministry's annual umemployment survey for the year 2015-16, around 47 people out of 100 in Haryana remains to be unemployed.

The Haryanvi youth see an Army job as the only opportunity to earn a adecent livelihood in the state, the report details.

In most cases, the men were selected for the forces and were caught at the time of training at the Sikh regimental centres, adds the TOI report.

The others got caught as they were questioned about the basic tenets of Sikhism. They later confessed that they had taken amrit in a gurdwara only after they get selected for the Army under the Sikh quota. Now they are facing criminal charges.

Advertisement opens in new window

A case of cheating, misrepresentation, fraud and forgery can be lodged against them according to the 420, 408,468 & 120B of IPC. Also the accused can be subjected to Departmental Disciplinary Action.

However, the desperation amongst the unemployed youth to get recruited in army is such that cases like this have surfaced on several ocassions. Earlier, last month as many as 55 aspirants were caught with fake domicile and educational certificates.

Advertisement opens in new window

Read also: Haryana Man Answering Malayalam Questions Blows Lid Off Pan-India Recruitment Scam In Postal Department

And Army is not the only institution that is marred with recruitment related issues. Earlier this month, a Haryana man was caught cheating to successfully answer all questions in Malayalam, aided by possible question paper leak from Delhi, had blown the lid off a pan-India recruitment scam in the Department of Post.